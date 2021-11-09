School Fire in Southern Niger May Have Killed Dozens of Children - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Dozens of children may have died in a fire at a school in Niger's city of Maradi, media reported on Monday.

The fire engulfed three classrooms in straw huts, according to the Actu Niger news outlet.

About 80 children might have been killed by the fire, and 40 more sustained grave injuries, local media said.

The search is going on to define the precise number of those killed.

No official data on the number of casualties have been released yet.