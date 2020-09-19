SCO Security Council Secretaries Meeting exchanges views on joint efforts to counter security challenges

UrduPoint.com
Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:03 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The 15th Security Secretaries of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) had a constructive exchange of opinions on joint hands-on efforts to counter security challenges and threats across the SCO space.

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev chaired the meeting held recently via videoconference, according to a press release issued by SCO Secretariat here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the SCO Secretariat and the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The participants specifically emphasised that they remain extremely focused on cooperation against terrorism, separatism and extremism, drug and arms trafficking, transnational organised crime, crimes using advanced information technology as well as illegal migration.

All the speakers stressed the importance of normalising the military and political situation in Afghanistan.

The attendees expressed their views regarding the SCO's role in countering the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that, to ensure the wellbeing of humankind, it is necessary to ramp up joint efforts to prevent the spread of dangerous diseases as well as threats posed by biological and toxin weapons.

The meeting also covered a range of issues related to preparations for the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting to be held in November 2020.

The Meetings of Security Council Secretaries of SCO Member States have been held since 2004 and serve as a consultation and coordination mechanism for security cooperation within the SCO.

