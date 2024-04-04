SCO SG Condemns Air Attack On Iranian Consulate In Syria
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 10:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang MingÂ condemned the air attack on the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus and expressed its condolences to the Iranian government.
We believe that the relevant Vienna Conventions clearly stipulate the inviolability of diplomatic and consular institutions, and the aggression against diplomatic and consular agencies of SCO member states is completely unacceptable, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization firmly opposes any provocation that threatens regional peace and security, he added.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From World
-
NATO turns 75 in shadow of Ukraine war -- and Trump21 seconds ago
-
French court to issue verdict over 2018 Christmas market attack34 seconds ago
-
EU chief plunged into controversy over top job pick53 seconds ago
-
Somalia expels Ethiopia ambassador over 'interference'1 minute ago
-
Macron believes France, allies 'could have stopped' Rwanda genocide11 minutes ago
-
Fonseca's Lille eyeing success at home and in Europe11 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table11 minutes ago
-
Togo opposition calls for protests over election delay21 minutes ago
-
Kipchoge retained in Kenya's slimmed down Paris Olympics marathon squad21 minutes ago
-
Somalia expels Ethiopia ambassador over 'interference'1 hour ago
-
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host WTA Finals tennis: governing body1 hour ago