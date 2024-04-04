Open Menu

SCO SG Condemns Air Attack On Iranian Consulate In Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 10:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang MingÂ condemned the air attack on the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus and expressed its condolences to the Iranian government.

We believe that the relevant Vienna Conventions clearly stipulate the inviolability of diplomatic and consular institutions, and the aggression against diplomatic and consular agencies of SCO member states is completely unacceptable, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization firmly opposes any provocation that threatens regional peace and security, he added.

