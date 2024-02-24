Scores Killed Overnight In Gaza, Israeli Negotiators In Paris
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) More than 100 people were reported killed early Saturday in overnight strikes across Gaza, as Israel's spy chief was in Paris for talks seeking to "unblock" progress towards a truce and the return of hostages held by Palestinian militants.
The Paris negotiations come after a plan for a post-war Gaza unveiled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew criticism from key ally the United States and was rejected by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas on Friday.
They also come as fears for civilians in the territory are deepening, with the UN warning of the growing risk of famine and its main aid body for Palestinians, UNWRA, saying early Saturday that Gazans were "in extreme peril while the world watches on".
AFP footage showed distraught Gazans queuing for food in the territory's devastated north on Friday and staging a protest decrying their living conditions.
"Look, we are fighting each other over rice," said Jabalia resident Ahmad Atef Safi. "Where are we supposed to go?"
"We have no water, no flour and we are very tired because of hunger. Our backs and eyes hurt because of fire and smoke," fellow Jabalia resident Oum Wajdi Salha told AFP.
"We can't stand on our feet because of hunger and lack of food."
In a Friday night statement on social media platform X, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said: "Without adequate food and water supplies, as well as health and nutrition services, the elevated risk of famine in #Gaza is projected to increase."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
CM sends summary for PA session
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections
More Stories From World
-
Anderson strikes after India bowl out England for 3538 minutes ago
-
Spanish apartment block inferno leaves at least 9 dead48 minutes ago
-
Chip giant TSMC shifts away from hotspot Taiwan with Japan plant48 minutes ago
-
Trump vows to crush Haley as Republican race heads south58 minutes ago
-
At least 15 killed in fire in east China's Nanjing1 hour ago
-
Giving up on US, Haitian migrants opt for 'Mexican dream'2 hours ago
-
US downs three Huthi drones, strikes anti-ship missiles2 hours ago
-
Emigrate or waste away: dilemma for Venezuela multiple sclerosis patients2 hours ago
-
Leverkusen set new 33-match unbeaten record, go 11 points clear2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago
-
Leverkusen set new 33-match unbeaten record, go 11 points clear2 hours ago
-
US spaceship lying sideways after dramatic Moon touchdown2 hours ago