Open Menu

Scotland's First Minister To Resign: Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Scotland's first minister to resign: media

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Humza Yousaf is poised to resign as Scotland's first minister before he faces two confidence votes this week, British media reported on Monday.

He is due to address a news conference at noon (1100 GMT).

The BBC, The Times and other outlets said the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader was on the verge of quitting as head of the devolved administration after just over a year in office.

The 39-year-old politician has endured a torrid few days since ending the SNP's ruling coalition with the Scottish Greens in the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh.

His government had earlier abandoned ambitious targets for the transition to net-zero carbon emissions, angering the Greens.

The opposition Scottish Conservatives then lodged a vote of no-confidence in Yousaf, which is due to be held as early as Wednesday.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Edinburgh Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

45 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

48 minutes ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

3 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago

More Stories From World