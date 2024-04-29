(@FahadShabbir)

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Humza Yousaf is poised to resign as Scotland's first minister before he faces two confidence votes this week, British media reported on Monday.

He is due to address a news conference at noon (1100 GMT).

The BBC, The Times and other outlets said the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader was on the verge of quitting as head of the devolved administration after just over a year in office.

The 39-year-old politician has endured a torrid few days since ending the SNP's ruling coalition with the Scottish Greens in the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh.

His government had earlier abandoned ambitious targets for the transition to net-zero carbon emissions, angering the Greens.

The opposition Scottish Conservatives then lodged a vote of no-confidence in Yousaf, which is due to be held as early as Wednesday.