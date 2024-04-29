Scotland's First Minister To Resign: Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Humza Yousaf is poised to resign as Scotland's first minister before he faces two confidence votes this week, British media reported on Monday.
He is due to address a news conference at noon (1100 GMT).
The BBC, The Times and other outlets said the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader was on the verge of quitting as head of the devolved administration after just over a year in office.
The 39-year-old politician has endured a torrid few days since ending the SNP's ruling coalition with the Scottish Greens in the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh.
His government had earlier abandoned ambitious targets for the transition to net-zero carbon emissions, angering the Greens.
The opposition Scottish Conservatives then lodged a vote of no-confidence in Yousaf, which is due to be held as early as Wednesday.
Recent Stories
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
More Stories From World
-
China's energy storage capacity expands to support low-carbon goals1 second ago
-
China's giant panda couple set off for Spain6 seconds ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms17 seconds ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa fights for political future in tight vote26 seconds ago
-
Xi, Macron to discuss Ukraine during China leader's visit51 seconds ago
-
China expresses grave concerns over Japan's planned export controls57 seconds ago
-
Four things we learned in Spain's Matchday 3411 minutes ago
-
China's cultural sector continues to pick up in Q111 minutes ago
-
China expects 270 million daily trips during upcoming Labor Day holiday11 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Monday11 minutes ago
-
Kenya dam bursts, killing at least 42: governor21 minutes ago
-
Nine face trial in Germany for alleged far-right coup plot21 minutes ago