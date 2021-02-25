UrduPoint.com
Searches, Detentions Underway In Office Of Opposition Platform Party In Kiev - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Searches, Detentions Underway in Office of Opposition Platform Party in Kiev - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Ukrainian law enforcement officers are conducting searches and detentions in the office of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, arrests are underway, the Strana.ua publication reported.

"Searches are underway in the party's office in Kiev. A lot of special forces. Detentions are underway," the publication reported on its Telegram channel.

Last week, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine sanctioned a number of people and entities, including the party's leader Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the corresponding decision of the NSDC by his decree. In early February, Zelenskyy sanctioned several broadcaster owned by the party's parliamentarian Taras Kozak. The party condemned this decision and called it a manifestation of dictatorship and infringement of freedom of speech in the country. The tv channels stopped broadcasting but remained available on YouTube.

