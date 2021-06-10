UrduPoint.com
SEC Looking To 'freshen' Trading Rules To Ensure Orderly Markets: Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:08 AM

SEC looking to 'freshen' trading rules to ensure orderly markets: official

US securities regulators are examining ways to update trading rules, including how assets are priced, to ensure they keep up with current technology, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :US securities regulators are examining ways to update trading rules, including how assets are priced, to ensure they keep up with current technology, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday.

"I believe it's appropriate to look at ways to freshen up the SEC's rules to ensure that our equity markets reflect our mission: to maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, while ensuring we protect investors and facilitate capital formation," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a speech.

