Second Summit Of Central Asian Leaders To Take Place Later In 2019- Kazakh Deputy Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Second Summit of Central Asian Leaders to Take Place Later in 2019- Kazakh Deputy Minister

A second meeting of the heads of state of the Central Asian countries will be held this year, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) A second meeting of the heads of state of the Central Asian countries will be held this year, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Monday.

"Now we want to organize a second meeting of such type in Tashkent, Uzbekistan later this year," Vassilenko told reporters, adding that the first summit, held last March, was a milestone for the countries.

In July, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said that the second meeting of the Central Asian heads of states, initially planned for spring, could take place in Tashkent this fall.

The first consultative meeting of the Central Asian countries' heads of state was hosted by the Kazakh capital in March 2018. The idea to hold the informal meeting of the regional leaders was first voiced by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in September 2017.

