Secretary-General Affirms OIC Keen Interest on Cooperation in Providing Solutions to Water Challenges

Jaddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 23rd October, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, stressed that water security has become a prerequisite for achieving sustainability and for ensuring health and prosperity of the OIC Member States.

He also pointed out that achieving growth in almost every economic sector depends on the availability of water resources. Addressing the second meeting of the OIC Water Council, held in Cairo on 22 October 2019, the Secretary-General said that the OIC General Secretariat gave high priority to enhancing cooperation in order to help OIC Member States find solutions to water-related challenges. Al-Othaimeen called upon Member States with technological and financial capabilities to move forward to assist other disadvantaged Member States in this field, taking into account the magnitude of water-related challenges.

He urged all stakeholders, including international organizations, to join hands to implement the recommendations of the second meeting of the Water Council. The Secretary-General expressed his thanks to the Arab Republic of Egypt, praising the “wise leadership of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his vision for the advancement of the Egyptian economy”. He also appreciated the outstanding efforts exerted by Egypt to achieve OIC goals and objectives. Furthermore, he thanked the Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel Aty, and his team for the excellent organization of the second meeting of the OIC Water Council and the generous hospitality extended to the delegations of the participating States.