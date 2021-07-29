Seismologists Report Magnitude 6.2 Aftershock After Powerful Earthquake Off Alaska Coast

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) A magnitude 6.2 aftershock was registered off Alaska's coast after the powerful magnitude 8.2 earthquake, the United States Geological Survey reported on Thursday.

The aftershock was recorded at 06:23 GMT.

Its epicenter was located 137 kilometers (85.12 miles) north-west of Chignik at a depth of 42.2 kilometers. Just a few minutes later, seismologists reported another magnitude 5.6 aftershock 130 kilometers away from Chignik at a depth of 16.5 kilometers.

Earlier in the day, a tsunami warning was issued.