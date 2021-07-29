UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seismologists Report Magnitude 6.2 Aftershock After Powerful Earthquake Off Alaska Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Seismologists Report Magnitude 6.2 Aftershock After Powerful Earthquake Off Alaska Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) A magnitude 6.2 aftershock was registered off Alaska's coast after the powerful magnitude 8.2 earthquake, the United States Geological Survey reported on Thursday.

The aftershock was recorded at 06:23 GMT.

Its epicenter was located 137 kilometers (85.12 miles) north-west of Chignik at a depth of 42.2 kilometers. Just a few minutes later, seismologists reported another magnitude 5.6 aftershock 130 kilometers away from Chignik at a depth of 16.5 kilometers.

Earlier in the day, a tsunami warning was issued.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Chignik United States From

Recent Stories

‘I’m ready with my boat if needed, President t ..

11 seconds ago

Dr. Muhammad Affan Qaiser - the Pioneer of Medical ..

8 minutes ago

The best smartphone solution in PKR 25,000

12 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank maintains Base Rate at 15 basis p ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan’s future economic policies depend on Af ..

34 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 July 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.