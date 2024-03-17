Senegal's Sonko Takes Election Campaign To The South
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Cap Skiring, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Senegal's charismatic opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and his coalition's presidential candidate flew to the south of the country Saturday, pressing on with their election campaign less than two weeks before the vote.
Former prime minister Amadou Ba meanwhile, the presidential camp's candidate in the election, denounced Sonko's "slanderous" attack on him the previous evening.
Sonko and his ally Bassirou Diomaye Faye were greeted by hundreds of supporters after they flew into the coastal resort of Cap Skiring in the Casamance region.
Sonko has endorsed Faye as his coalition's candidate for the March 24 election after he was barred from running himself.
The two political allies travelled from the airport in a black 4x4 vehicle with tinted windows, as the crowd shouted: "Diomaye, president!"
Faye wearing a traditional white boubou, or flowing wide-sleeved robe, was the first to appeared, followed by Sonko in a pale green shirt and cap.
Both raised their hands to salute the crowd of mainly young people.
- Sonko will 'bring change' -
"We are going to win in the first round, I'm sure of it," one supporter, 26-year-old Malang Sane told AFP, echoing the prediction made by Sonko the previous night in Dakar.
"We have come to welcome our leader (Sonko) who has just got out of prison and is going to bring change," 29-year-old teacher Ibou Diatta told AFP.
"Senegal is like a new car that hasn't been used -- and Ousmane Sonko is going to get it running," he added.
Faye sat up front and Sonko behind him as their convoy headed to the Casamance regional capital of Ziguinchor, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) away.
Sonko once served as mayor there and this region is his political stronghold.
The two men were only released late on Thursday evening, to the acclaim of hundreds of their supporters in Dakar.
Sonko was jailed at the end of last July on a string of charges, including provoking insurrection, conspiracy with terrorist groups and endangering state security.
Faye was imprisoned in April 2023, charged with contempt of court, defamation and acts likely to compromise public peace after posting a message critical of the justice system.
Sonko had been vocal in denouncing what he says is government corruption and maintains there was a conspiracy to keep him out of the 2024 election.
But he says he is fully behind the less charismatic and less popular Diomaye Faye.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From World
-
Swiss Gut-Behrami crowned overall World Cup ski champion1 minute ago
-
Swiss Gut-Behrami crowned overall World Cup ski champion32 minutes ago
-
Vote to cement Putin's rule amid Ukraine attacks, Navalny protests42 minutes ago
-
Israel PM says army will go into Gaza's Rafah despite international 'pressure'1 hour ago
-
Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales up 26.7 pct in January-February1 hour ago
-
Gold mine collapse kills two in north Afghanistan1 hour ago
-
China's top court pledges better IPR protection in seed sector1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated2 hours ago
-
Trump hails election as 'most important date' in US history2 hours ago
-
Moscow polling station protesters pay tribute to Navalny2 hours ago
-
EU and Egypt to sign 7.4b euro funding package: official2 hours ago
-
Wave of drones target Russia on final day of voting2 hours ago