SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Seoul has strongly condemned the harsh criticism voiced by the North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, of the economic aid plans proposed by the South Korean president, the ministry of unification said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Kim Yo Jong stated that North Korea will never accept Seoul's proposal to receive economic aid in exchange for denuclearization, calling the plan "nonsense." South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is trying to fulfill "an unrealistic dream" about Pyongyang's disarmament, which his predecessors and the US failed to achieve, she said.

"The ministry of unification deeply regrets that North Korea harshly criticized our president, and instead of responding to his ambitious plan has distorted our intentions and stated its intention to continue the development of nuclear weapons," a spokesperson for the ministry told a briefing.

The office of the South Korean president also expressed regret in connection with Kim Yo Jong's statement and urged North Korea to seriously rethink Seoul's proposal.

On Monday, Yoon said on the occasion of the National Liberation Day of Korea that his country is prepared to realize an ambitious plan of a step-by-step improvement of North Korea's economy if it starts a denuclearization process. South Korea has declared its readiness to significantly contribute to the development of energy, trade, agriculture and other areas of North Korea.

In 1953, South and North Koreas reached an Armistice Agreement that ended the three-year war. However, formally, the Korean Peninsula is still at war because it ended without a peace treaty.