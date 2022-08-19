UrduPoint.com

Seoul Condemns Harsh Response Of Kim Jong Un's Sister To Aid Proposal - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Seoul Condemns Harsh Response of Kim Jong Un's Sister to Aid Proposal - Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Seoul has strongly condemned the harsh criticism voiced by the North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, of the economic aid plans proposed by the South Korean president, the ministry of unification said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Kim Yo Jong stated that North Korea will never accept Seoul's proposal to receive economic aid in exchange for denuclearization, calling the plan "nonsense." South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is trying to fulfill "an unrealistic dream" about Pyongyang's disarmament, which his predecessors and the US failed to achieve, she said.

"The ministry of unification deeply regrets that North Korea harshly criticized our president, and instead of responding to his ambitious plan has distorted our intentions and stated its intention to continue the development of nuclear weapons," a spokesperson for the ministry told a briefing.

The office of the South Korean president also expressed regret in connection with Kim Yo Jong's statement and urged North Korea to seriously rethink Seoul's proposal.

On Monday, Yoon said on the occasion of the National Liberation Day of Korea that his country is prepared to realize an ambitious plan of a step-by-step improvement of North Korea's economy if it starts a denuclearization process. South Korea has declared its readiness to significantly contribute to the development of energy, trade, agriculture and other areas of North Korea.

In 1953, South and North Koreas reached an Armistice Agreement that ended the three-year war. However, formally, the Korean Peninsula is still at war because it ended without a peace treaty.

Related Topics

Exchange Nuclear Agriculture Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea Agreement

Recent Stories

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

3 minutes ago
 Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interba ..

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

1 hour ago
 OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

2 hours ago
 UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consu ..

UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the

2 hours ago
 HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for Proactive Health Management

2 hours ago
 COAS, US CENTCOM Commander discuss regional securi ..

COAS, US CENTCOM Commander discuss regional security

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.