UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Plans To Use Restored Hotline To Open Online Dialogue With Pyongyang - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:05 PM

Seoul Plans to Use Restored Hotline to Open Online Dialogue With Pyongyang - Reports

Seoul is planning to use the restored communication line with Pyongyang to organize virtual inter-Korean dialogue during the global pandemic, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unification ministry official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Seoul is planning to use the restored communication line with Pyongyang to organize virtual inter-Korean dialogue during the global pandemic, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unification ministry official.

On Tuesday, the two countries reconnected the communication line that was suspended by North Korea for 13 months in protest over propaganda pamphlets flowing in from the South.

"Considering the special circumstance of the coronavirus pandemic, we plan to discuss with the North holding a virtual conference, or safe ways to hold in-person talks, so that the restored inter-Korean communication lines can lead to the resumption of talks," an official was quoted as saying.

The latter stressed, however, that the South had no plans to assist the North in setting up facilities and equipment required for the virtual conference.

The office of the South Korean president denied a news report on Wednesday that the two Koreas are in negotiations to hold another summit, saying there have been no conversations about face-to-face or virtual meetings.

Related Topics

Protest Pyongyang Seoul Lead South Korea North Korea From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army woul ..

1 minute ago

Bencic beats Rybakina to reach Olympics tennis fin ..

17 minutes ago

Accor in profit but hotels still suffering from Co ..

17 minutes ago

Urban Forestation essential to overcome effects of ..

17 minutes ago

Cyber crime case: MPA Nazir Chohan remanded in FI ..

20 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in FAISALABAD

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.