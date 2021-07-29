Seoul Plans to Use Restored Hotline to Open Online Dialogue With Pyongyang - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul is planning to use the restored communication line with Pyongyang to organize virtual inter-Korean dialogue during the global pandemic, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unification ministry official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Seoul is planning to use the restored communication line with Pyongyang to organize virtual inter-Korean dialogue during the global pandemic, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing an unification ministry official.

On Tuesday, the two countries reconnected the communication line that was suspended by North Korea for 13 months in protest over propaganda pamphlets flowing in from the South.

"Considering the special circumstance of the coronavirus pandemic, we plan to discuss with the North holding a virtual conference, or safe ways to hold in-person talks, so that the restored inter-Korean communication lines can lead to the resumption of talks," an official was quoted as saying.

The latter stressed, however, that the South had no plans to assist the North in setting up facilities and equipment required for the virtual conference.

The office of the South Korean president denied a news report on Wednesday that the two Koreas are in negotiations to hold another summit, saying there have been no conversations about face-to-face or virtual meetings.