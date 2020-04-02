UrduPoint.com
Serbia Hopes For Russia's Assistance In Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic - Presidential Office

Serbia hopes for Russia's help in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the presidential administration said on Thursday following the phone talks between the two countries' leaders

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Serbia hopes for Russia's help in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the presidential administration said on Thursday following the phone talks between the two countries' leaders.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, discussed the possibility of cooperating in the fight against coronavirus, with Moscow pledging to provide humanitarian assistance to the country.

"President Putin expressed solidarity and promised significant help and support to Serbia and its citizens in the fight against the coronavirus, which will also mean that Russia will send its doctors and disinfection specialists," the administration said in a statement.

According to Vucic, the phone talks proved the exceptional nature of strategic relations between Moscow and Belgrade.

To date, Serbia has registered over 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease and 31 fatalities on its soil.

