Serbia, US to Strengthen Military Cooperation - Defense Ministry

The armed forces of Serbia and the United States will strengthen cooperation in training of junior commanders and in the filed of cyber defense, the Serbian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The armed forces of Serbia and the United States will strengthen cooperation in training of junior commanders and in the filed of cyber defense, the Serbian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

US National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson is visiting Serbia where he held a meeting with President Aleksandar Vucic.

The Serbian leader has said that Belgrade is ready to strengthen military cooperation with the US but will remain neutral.

Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army Milan Mojsilovic also met with the US delegation.

"It was concluded that it is necessary to continue joint activities and find new models of cooperation that give concrete and clearly visible results, primarily in the field of training, development of junior command personnel and cyber defense," the ministry said in a statement.