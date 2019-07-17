Serbian Leader Asks NATO to Set Up Emergency Communication Channel to Discuss Kosovo

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met on Wednesday NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters in Belgrade and asked him to establish an emergency communication channel between the Serbian military and the mission of the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR) in the event tensions in the region become aggravated

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met on Wednesday NATO 's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters in Belgrade and asked him to establish an emergency communication channel between the Serbian military and the mission of the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR) in the event tensions in the region become aggravated.

The Serbian president indicated that it was important to make sure that the Serbian chief of the General Staff "could communicate with the KFOR commander at any moment, and the leadership of the Serbian military was available for communication with the KFOR."

"Good communication between the Serbian Armed Forces and the KFOR is important so that any crisis situation in Kosovo and Metohija could be immediately prevented. This is a security guarantee for the Serbian people in Kosovo," Vucic said as quoted by his press service.

Wolters, in response, expressed his support for Serbia's efforts to maintain stability and develop cooperation in the region.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. Three years later, after being pressured by the European Union, the Serbian government started negotiations with the Albanian Kosovar government to normalize their relations, albeit with little success.

Relations between Belgrade and Prishtina took a turn for the worst in May after Kosovar police carried out violent raids in Serb-populated areas of the partially recognized state under the pretext of combating organized crime. Following the incident, Serbia deployed military vehicles and a MiG-29 fighter to its border with Kosovo.