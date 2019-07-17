UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Leader Asks NATO To Set Up Emergency Communication Channel To Discuss Kosovo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:07 PM

Serbian Leader Asks NATO to Set Up Emergency Communication Channel to Discuss Kosovo

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met on Wednesday NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters in Belgrade and asked him to establish an emergency communication channel between the Serbian military and the mission of the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR) in the event tensions in the region become aggravated

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met on Wednesday NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters in Belgrade and asked him to establish an emergency communication channel between the Serbian military and the mission of the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR) in the event tensions in the region become aggravated.

The Serbian president indicated that it was important to make sure that the Serbian chief of the General Staff "could communicate with the KFOR commander at any moment, and the leadership of the Serbian military was available for communication with the KFOR."

"Good communication between the Serbian Armed Forces and the KFOR is important so that any crisis situation in Kosovo and Metohija could be immediately prevented. This is a security guarantee for the Serbian people in Kosovo," Vucic said as quoted by his press service.

Wolters, in response, expressed his support for Serbia's efforts to maintain stability and develop cooperation in the region.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. Three years later, after being pressured by the European Union, the Serbian government started negotiations with the Albanian Kosovar government to normalize their relations, albeit with little success.

Relations between Belgrade and Prishtina took a turn for the worst in May after Kosovar police carried out violent raids in Serb-populated areas of the partially recognized state under the pretext of combating organized crime. Following the incident, Serbia deployed military vehicles and a MiG-29 fighter to its border with Kosovo.

Related Topics

NATO Police Europe European Union Vehicles Belgrade Independence Serbia Albanian May Border Event From Government

Recent Stories

Speaker of Yemeni House of Representatives praises ..

8 minutes ago

FAB reports record H1 net profit of AED 6.3 billio ..

23 minutes ago

Pogba shines as United thrash Leeds

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner for ensuring all medical facil ..

1 minute ago

UN Launches Trust Fund to Promote Safe, Regular Mi ..

1 minute ago

Razak hails EU role in Pakistan's socio-economic d ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.