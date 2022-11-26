UrduPoint.com

Serbian Police Detain 600 Migrants At Hungarian Border, Find Firearms - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Serbian Police Detain 600 Migrants at Hungarian Border, Find Firearms - Interior Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Serbian police detained 600 undocumented migrants during an operation conducted after shootouts at the border with Hungary and found firearms among them, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia reported on Friday.

Police officers from the cities of Kikinda and Subotica as well Gendarmery units on Friday overnight, following reports of shootouts, left for Horgos, a town bordering Hungary. At the scene, they found six migrants, one of them, a man of about 20 years old, had two gunshot wounds on the chest.

Later in the day, the interior ministry released a video showing searches of an illegal migrants camp. Some reportedly occupied outbuildings of local residents near the border with Hungary.

The migrants were searched, questioned and sent by bus to reception centers in southern Serbia.

"More than 600 illegal migrants have been disclosed, individuals, who were involved in the night shootout, have been identified, firearms have been found as well," the head of the border police, Mil Yandrich, said.

The police continue searching for illegal migrants, according to the report.

Local media said that migrants from Pakistan and Morocco had participated in the shootout.

The region in northern Serbia bordering Hungary has become a place of attraction for masses of migrants and smugglers since the start of migration crisis in 2015.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Interior Ministry Man Subotica Serbia Morocco Hungary Border 2015 Media From

Recent Stories

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

55 minutes ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

57 minutes ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ..

Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ward off aggression: Prime Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

2 hours ago
 Giroud ready to tower above French giants

Giroud ready to tower above French giants

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.