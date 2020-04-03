Serbian President Expects First Russian Plane With Doctors to Arrive on Friday Already

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he expects the first Russian aircraft carrying medical experts, set to assist the anti-coronavirus effort, to land in the country on Friday already

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he expects the first Russian aircraft carrying medical experts, set to assist the anti-coronavirus effort, to land in the country on Friday already.

"The first Il-76 aircraft is arriving from Russia tomorrow, it is carrying eight doctors and disinfection experts," Vucic said on Thursday, after a meeting of the national coronavirus response center.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said, after Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with Vucic, that Russia would provide humanitarian aid to the country, chiefly through the Defense Ministry.