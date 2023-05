BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced Saturday that he was stepping down as the leader of the country's ruling Serbian Progressive Party and suggested Deputy Prime Minister Milos Vucevic as his replacement.

"I suggest that Milos Vucevic be appointed as the new leader of our party," he told a party congress in the city of Kragujevac.