Taliban Govt 'deeply Saddened' By Death Of Iranian President

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian president

Afghanistan's Taliban government expressed regret on Monday over the deaths of Iran's president and other officials in a helicopter crash

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Afghanistan's Taliban government expressed regret on Monday over the deaths of Iran's president and other officials in a helicopter crash.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and all Afghans are deeply saddened and affected by this tragic event," said Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund in a statement.

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi was confirmed dead on Monday after search and rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a mountainous region.

Killed alongside Raisi were foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and seven others, including the crew, bodyguards and political and religious officials.

"We share the grief of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the country's people and offer our condolences to all the families of the victims, the nation and the government of Iran," Akhund said.

