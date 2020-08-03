UrduPoint.com
Seven Illegal Migrants From Africa Found Dead In Moroccan Waters - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Seven Illegal Migrants From Africa Found Dead in Moroccan Waters - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Seven African migrants have been found dead in Moroccan waters, while a vessel attempting to smuggle migrants from sub-Saharan countries to Europe has been detained in the vicinity, the Agence Marocaine de Presse (MAP) news agency reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

According to the agency, five of the dead are women.

Meanwhile, 40 arrested illegals, including 12 women, have been placed in isolation waiting for their COVID-19 test results.

Morocco has become one of the main transit countries for migrants, due to it being just 7 miles from Spain.

