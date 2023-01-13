Seven People Killed in Storms in Alabama, Georgia - Governors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Seven people are dead in Alabama and Georgia after severe storms ripped through the US southeast, governors said.

"I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state.

My prayers are with their loved ones and communities," Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a tweet late on Thursday.

In Georgia, a six-year-old child was killed in a car when a tree fell on it. Her mother was taken to the hospital but has since been released, media reported.

Governor Brian Kemp expressed his condolences over the tragedy.