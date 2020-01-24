Seven WW2-Era Bombs Discovered on Site of Future Tesla Plant in Germany - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Seven US bombs dating back to the Second World War have been discovered in the German city of Grunheide, in the Brandenburg state, at the site of a future Tesla auto company plant, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to Environmental Minister Axel Vogel, the bombs will be exploded, but it has not been decided when.

A section of the A10 motorway will be closed for the duration of works as the blast radius is some 2,000 feet.

Despite WW2 being over for decades plenty of unexploded munitions remain buried in Germany.