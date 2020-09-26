Several Dozen Detained in Minsk at Unsanctioned Gatherings - Interior Ministry of Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Police in Belarus detained several dozen people on Saturday at another weekly women's march in Minsk, an Interior Ministry representative told Sputnik.

"Several dozen people have been arrested as part of an administrative process," the ministry's representative said.

Police carried out targeted detentions at the women's march, which has become a common fixture in Minsk on Saturdays.

Mass protests have persisted in Belarus following the disputed August 9 presidential election, in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term. This past Wednesday, Lukashenko held a clandestine inauguration ceremony. When it became known to public, protests escalated and security forces used force to disperse the rallies.