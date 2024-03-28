'Several' Nations To Send Soldiers To Help Secure Paris Olympics: France
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 11:42 PM
Several foreign nations including Poland will be sending troops to help France bolster security at the Paris Olympics this summer, a representative of the French defence ministry told AFP
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Several foreign nations including Poland will be sending troops to help France bolster security at the Paris Olympics this summer, a representative of the French defence ministry told AFP.
"Several foreign nations are going to reinforce us in certain critical areas, such as dog-handling capabilities where the needs are enormous," they said on condition of anonymity.
The representative pointed out that the move would be in line with past practice. French police were involved in securing sites during the World Cup in Qatar.
Poland said earlier Thursday it would send troops to help France reinforce security at the Olympics, without providing further details.
France, which will host the Games from July 26 to August 11, has raised its security alert to the highest level after a Moscow concert hall attack last week that has claimed at least 143 lives.
According to French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, 18,000 French troops will be mobilised for the Olympics, including 3,000 who will be responsible for aerial surveillance.
Recent Stories
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country
Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time
Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary
More Stories From World
-
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms13 minutes ago
-
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor19 minutes ago
-
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time8 minutes ago
-
French parliament backs bill against hair discrimination affecting black women8 minutes ago
-
Russia says 'evidence' links Ukraine to Moscow attack10 minutes ago
-
Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine, officials say19 minutes ago
-
France blocks fake Ukraine war recruitment website9 minutes ago
-
New Senegal president's home village full of pride, hope & advice7 minutes ago
-
What do scientists hope to learn from total solar eclipse in US?7 minutes ago
-
Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv2 hours ago
-
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time2 hours ago
-
UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper financial crisis2 hours ago