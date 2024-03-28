Open Menu

'Several' Nations To Send Soldiers To Help Secure Paris Olympics: France

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 11:42 PM

'Several' nations to send soldiers to help secure Paris Olympics: France

Several foreign nations including Poland will be sending troops to help France bolster security at the Paris Olympics this summer, a representative of the French defence ministry told AFP

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Several foreign nations including Poland will be sending troops to help France bolster security at the Paris Olympics this summer, a representative of the French defence ministry told AFP.

"Several foreign nations are going to reinforce us in certain critical areas, such as dog-handling capabilities where the needs are enormous," they said on condition of anonymity.

The representative pointed out that the move would be in line with past practice. French police were involved in securing sites during the World Cup in Qatar.

Poland said earlier Thursday it would send troops to help France reinforce security at the Olympics, without providing further details.

France, which will host the Games from July 26 to August 11, has raised its security alert to the highest level after a Moscow concert hall attack last week that has claimed at least 143 lives.

According to French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, 18,000 French troops will be mobilised for the Olympics, including 3,000 who will be responsible for aerial surveillance.

Related Topics

Attack Defence Minister World Police Moscow France Qatar Alert Paris Poland July August Olympics From

Recent Stories

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

5 minutes ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

13 minutes ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

13 minutes ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

13 minutes ago
 Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar- ..

Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant

9 minutes ago
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms

13 minutes ago
 Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: ..

Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor

19 minutes ago
 Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various part ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

19 minutes ago
 Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2 ..

Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded

8 minutes ago
 Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time

8 minutes ago
 Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary

Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World