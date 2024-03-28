'Several' nations to send soldiers to help secure Paris Olympics: France

Several foreign nations including Poland will be sending troops to help France bolster security at the Paris Olympics this summer, a representative of the French defence ministry told AFP

"Several foreign nations are going to reinforce us in certain critical areas, such as dog-handling capabilities where the needs are enormous," they said on condition of anonymity.

The representative pointed out that the move would be in line with past practice. French police were involved in securing sites during the World Cup in Qatar.

Poland said earlier Thursday it would send troops to help France reinforce security at the Olympics, without providing further details.

France, which will host the Games from July 26 to August 11, has raised its security alert to the highest level after a Moscow concert hall attack last week that has claimed at least 143 lives.

According to French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, 18,000 French troops will be mobilised for the Olympics, including 3,000 who will be responsible for aerial surveillance.