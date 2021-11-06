UrduPoint.com

Several Wounded In Knife Attack On German Train: Police

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:19 PM

Several wounded in knife attack on German train: police

Several people were wounded on Saturday in a knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany's Bavaria, local police said, adding the alleged perpetrator had been arrested

Berlin, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Several people were wounded on Saturday in a knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany's Bavaria, local police said, adding the alleged perpetrator had been arrested.

"According to preliminary information, several people were injured," police in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz said in a statement, assuring that "there is now no more danger".

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Germany

Recent Stories

Man held for mocking Namaz

Man held for mocking Namaz

20 seconds ago
 Ethiopia PM urges 'sacrifices' to save country

Ethiopia PM urges 'sacrifices' to save country

22 seconds ago
 Spencer Nolan, Managing Director Nielsen MENAPI & ..

Spencer Nolan, Managing Director Nielsen MENAPI & UK congratulates Peshawar Zalm ..

23 minutes ago
 vivo Y21 is Launching Soon in Pakistan with Superb ..

Vivo Y21 is Launching Soon in Pakistan with Superb Performance & Unmatched Style

28 minutes ago
 Fans return for classic Cairo football rivalry

Fans return for classic Cairo football rivalry

25 seconds ago
 Veteran journalist Islam Zamir passes away

Veteran journalist Islam Zamir passes away

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.