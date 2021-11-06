Several wounded in knife attack on German train: police

Several people were wounded on Saturday in a knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany's Bavaria, local police said, adding the alleged perpetrator had been arrested

Berlin, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Several people were wounded on Saturday in a knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany's Bavaria, local police said, adding the alleged perpetrator had been arrested.

"According to preliminary information, several people were injured," police in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz said in a statement, assuring that "there is now no more danger".