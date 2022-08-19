Severe Storm Kills 5 in Austria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) A powerful storm packing winds of 86 miles per hour tore through Austria on Thursday, killing five people and injuring many others, media said.

Falling trees killed two little girls near a lake in the southern state of Carinthia, while three more people died when an uprooted tree fell on them in the eastern state of Lower Austria, Oe3 broadcaster reported.

At least 15 people have been injured, two of them gravely, the channel reported, citing the Red Cross health agency.

Rail traffic has been suspended in parts of Styria, Carinthia and Tyrol, and several highways have been blocked by trees felled by the storm, which rolled in from the Mediterranean and is moving eastward.