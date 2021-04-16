UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SF Airlines Launches Shenzhen-Manila Int'l Cargo Route

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:05 PM

SF Airlines launches Shenzhen-Manila int'l cargo route

SF Airlines, China's leading air-cargo carrier, has launched a new international cargo route linking south China's Shenzhen and the Philippine capital Manila, according to the cargo airline on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :-- SF Airlines, China's leading air-cargo carrier, has launched a new international cargo route linking south China's Shenzhen and the Philippine capital Manila, according to the cargo airline on Friday.

The new route expands the airline's network to 79 destinations at home and abroad, according to SF Airlines.

The route is expected to provide efficient air cargo services between China and the Philippines, mainly carrying cross-border e-commerce goods and fresh agricultural products.

Launched on Thursday, the Shenzhen-Manila route will see four weekly round-trip flights using the B757-200 all-cargo freighter, with a weekly air freight transport capacity of more than 220 tonnes.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of the Chinese delivery giant SF Express. It currently operates a fleet of 64 all-cargo freighters.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Manila Philippines

Recent Stories

Police flag march in city for consecutive fourth d ..

2 minutes ago

Three killed, 899 injured in 835 accidents

2 minutes ago

DDC approves 57 uplift schemes for Rajanpur

2 minutes ago

NAB chairmen for expeditious conclusion of cases

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister set to unveil Rs 446 billion uplift ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad to strive for changing misperceptions about ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.