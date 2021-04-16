(@FahadShabbir)

SF Airlines, China's leading air-cargo carrier, has launched a new international cargo route linking south China's Shenzhen and the Philippine capital Manila, according to the cargo airline on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :-- SF Airlines, China's leading air-cargo carrier, has launched a new international cargo route linking south China's Shenzhen and the Philippine capital Manila, according to the cargo airline on Friday.

The new route expands the airline's network to 79 destinations at home and abroad, according to SF Airlines.

The route is expected to provide efficient air cargo services between China and the Philippines, mainly carrying cross-border e-commerce goods and fresh agricultural products.

Launched on Thursday, the Shenzhen-Manila route will see four weekly round-trip flights using the B757-200 all-cargo freighter, with a weekly air freight transport capacity of more than 220 tonnes.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of the Chinese delivery giant SF Express. It currently operates a fleet of 64 all-cargo freighters.