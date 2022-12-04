UrduPoint.com

Shenzhou-14 Spacecraft Undocks From China's Orbital Station - CMSA

Published December 04, 2022

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) China's Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft with three people on board has successfully undocked from the Tiangong space station and is headed back to Earth, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) says.

The undocking took place on Sunday, December 4, at 11:01 Beijing time (03:01 GMT).

On Friday evening, the crews of the Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 spacecraft completed a successful in-orbit rotation for the first time in China's history.

The Shenzhou-14 crew successfully completed all the tasks during their six-month mission, accorded to CMSA.

The Shenzhou-15 crew will work at the Tiangong space station until May, 2023.

China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the Tiangong orbital station's main module Tianhe ("Harmony of the Heavens") at the end of April, 2021. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong ( "Heavenly Palace") orbital station. Apart from the core module, the basic structure of the T-shaped station consists of two laboratory modules - Wentian and Mengtian. The station can host up to six people at a time.

