Sherman Discussed Response To Russian Proposals With European Allies - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and diplomats from France, Germany, Italy, and the UK during a phone call discussed written responses to Russia's proposals on security guarantees and the Normandy format meeting, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Friday.

"The participants discussed the US and NATO written responses to Russia, the Normandy format meeting held in Paris on January 26, and our ongoing commitment to diplomacy," Price said. "They agreed on the importance of continued close coordination and unity in the face of Russia's unprovoked military buildup on Ukraine's borders and reaffirmed that any further military incursion into Ukraine will be met with swift, severe, and coordinated consequences."

Participating in Thursday's call with Sherman were French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered Washington's response to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia is reviewing the response but stressed that the United States, in its response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees, left the main question about non-expansion of NATO to the east unanswered.

Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the US in late 2021 as tensions flared high around Ukraine. It requested, in particular, guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward. The US insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut.

