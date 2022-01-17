Shifting Blame for COVID-19 Only Delays Global Effort of Overcoming Pandemic - Xi

UrduPoint.com

Trying to apportion blame for the COVID-19 pandemic only serves to delay the global effort to overcome the crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Trying to apportion blame for the COVID-19 pandemic only serves to delay the global effort to overcome the crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"Holding each other back or sifting blame will only cause needles delays in response and distract us for the overall objective. Countries need to strengthen international corporation against COVID-19," Xi said during his speech at the 2022 Davos global economic forum.

The World Health Organization concluded that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" following a fact-finding mission to Wuhan last year.

The WHO experts said that the virus was transmitted to humans from animals that may have consumed bats.

In October, US intelligence released a declassified report on the origins of COVID-19, concluding that the virus had not been developed as a biological weapon. The intelligence community remains divided on the most likely origin of the virus.

China itself has repeatedly denied the lab leak theories.

