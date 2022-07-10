UrduPoint.com

Siemens Says Intending To Transport Sanctioned Nord Stream Turbine To Germany Soonest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Siemens Says Intending to Transport Sanctioned Nord Stream Turbine to Germany Soonest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Siemens said on Sunday that it is committed to delivering the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany "as quickly as possible," according to the company's statement obtained by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson announced that Ottawa has made a decision to return to Germany the Nord Stream 1 turbine, which Siemens sent to Canada for maintenance and which stranded in the country due to sanctions imposed against Russia.

"The political export decision is a necessary and important first step for the delivery of the turbine. Currently, our experts are working intensively on all further formal approvals and logistics... Our goal is to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible," the statement was quoted as saying by Reuters.

At the same time, the Ukrainian government has denounced Canada's decision, urging the Canadian authorities to recall it and "ensure the integrity of the sanctions regime."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Ministry of Energy of Ukraine express their deep disappointment on the decision by the Government of Canada to issue a permission to return the Nord Stream-1 turbines repaired by Siemens Canada to Germany.

.. We urge the Government of Canada to reconsider this decision and to ensure the integrity of the sanctions regime. There can be no exceptions when it comes to holding Russia accountable," the ministry said in a statement.

In mid-June, Russia's energy giant Gazprom significantly cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to technical issues at the Portovaya compressor station, where only three gas compressor units were functioning after Germany's Siemens delayed maintenance works. Moscow repeatedly warned that further delays in the maintenance could lead to a total halt of supplying gas flows via the pipeline network to Europe.

Ottawa initially refused to send the turbines back citing sanctions against Russia. German Energy Minister Robert Habeck urged Canada to hand over the turbine to Germany instead of Russia to avoid legal issues.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Canada German Company Germany Ottawa Nord Same Lead Gas Sunday All Government Siemens

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

14 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

22 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

22 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

22 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.