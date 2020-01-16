Russian acting First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Thursday he would soon present to new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin a report on sources of funds to implement proposals from President Vladimir Putin's address to parliament

"We are now drafting proposals for a report to the government, to Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin on what sources will be used to ensure the achievement of those goals that were set for both the current year and the coming years," Siluanov said.

"I think this is a matter of the next few days. As soon as everything is formed now ... I think this is one of the first things that we will have to discuss in the government," he said when asked when the report would be presented.