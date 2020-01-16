UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Siluanov To Submit To Mishustin Report On Sources Of Funds To Implement Putin's Proposals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:29 PM

Siluanov to Submit to Mishustin Report on Sources of Funds to Implement Putin's Proposals

Russian acting First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Thursday he would soon present to new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin a report on sources of funds to implement proposals from President Vladimir Putin's address to parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian acting First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Thursday he would soon present to new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin a report on sources of funds to implement proposals from President Vladimir Putin's address to parliament.

"We are now drafting proposals for a report to the government, to Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin on what sources will be used to ensure the achievement of those goals that were set for both the current year and the coming years," Siluanov said.

"I think this is a matter of the next few days. As soon as everything is formed now ... I think this is one of the first things that we will have to discuss in the government," he said when asked when the report would be presented.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin From Government

Recent Stories

Al Tayer thanks Mohammed Bin Rashid and Hamdan Bin ..

25 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Dubai spo ..

46 minutes ago

OIC Holds Workshop to Promote Family Bank Concept ..

1 hour ago

DoE launches new innovation platform

1 hour ago

MOCCAE concludes successful participation in ADSW ..

1 hour ago

Participants of the International conference “Tu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.