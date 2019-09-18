UrduPoint.com
Situation Around Steinmeier's Formula On Donbas Being Discussed - Kremlin Spokesman

Situation Around Steinmeier's Formula on Donbas Being Discussed - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The issue of signing the so-called "Steinmeier formula" on Donbas is being discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The document, proposed by then German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2016, is a peace plan for the conflict-hit eastern Ukraine.

It stipulates that the parties involved should hold free and fair local elections in Donbas under Ukrainian law. In exchange, the region should receive a special self-governance status.

A number of media outlets earlier reported that Kiev refuses to sign the document in the framework of the Contact Group on Ukraine, which threatens to disrupt the fresh Normandy Four summit.

"The discussion on this topic is underway," Peskov said.

