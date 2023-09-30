Open Menu

Six Dead, 15 Trapped After Mine Collapses In Zimbabwe

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Six miners died and 15 others were trapped after a mine collapsed Friday morning in Chegutu District, Mashonaland West Province, a top government official has confirmed

Six miners died and 15 others were trapped after a mine collapsed Friday morning in Chegutu District, Mashonaland West Province, a top government official has confirmed.


Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Polite Kambamura told the state broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation on Friday night that a total of 34 miners were trapped after the collapse at Beyhose Mine, but 13 had managed to get out.
Six bodies had been recovered while efforts were underway to account for the other 15 people trapped underground.

