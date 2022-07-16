UrduPoint.com

Six Dead After Dust Storm In US Montana Results In Pileup Of Over 20 Vehicles - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) A total of six people have died as a result of a fatal accident of 21 vehicles, which happened because of a dust storm in the US state of Montana, NBC news reported on Saturday, citing local authorities.

On Friday evening at around 16:55 local time (22:55 GMT) a fatal pileup of 21 vehicles happened on interstate 90 near Hardin, a city in the southeast of Montana, according to a Montana Highway Patrol official Sgt. Jay Nelson.

"A quick-arising dust storm caused a 21-vehicle incident this evening," Nelson told NBC.

Officials stated that 6 people died as a result of the accident, but there is no information on any possible injuries.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen stated that the highway patrol is on the scene working with other first responders and investigating the incident. Alongside with the Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, he expressed his condolences to all the families of the victims.

