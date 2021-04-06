UrduPoint.com
Six Members Of Bangladeshi Family Found Dead In Texas Murder-suicide Pact: Media Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Six members of a family have reportedly been found dead in a home in Texas in what police claim may have been a murder-suicide by two brothers

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Six members of a family have reportedly been found dead in a home in Texas in what police claim may have been a murder-suicide by two brothers.

The deceased were all Bangladeshi and identified as Altafun Nessa, 77, Iren islam, 56, Towhidul Islam, 54, Tanvir Towhid, 21, and Farbin Towhid and Farhan Towhid, both 19, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The police department said investigators believe brothers Farhan and Tanvir made a pact to kill their parents, sister and grandmother before killing themselves.

"It appears that the two brothers had entered into an agreement," Police Sergeant Jon Felty was quoted as saying. "One of the victims put out a lengthy letter on his Instagram, and it kind of goes into detail about what he was feeling." Felty said one of the brothers also wrote that all of his decisions were based on weighing pros and cons, including the decision to kill his family.

Friends describe the father as a former restaurant manager who recently worked in the cyber security field.

The grandmother was visiting the family, while an older son was a student at the University of Texas.

The youngest children are 19-year-old twins. Friends say that the daughter recently accepted a scholarship to New York University.

"Inside the house, the children were unhappy for some reason, and one thing lead to another," Quamrul Ahsan of the Bangladesh Association of North Texas told police.

Several members of the organization gathered near the home after news of the family's death was released, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Ahmad Hussain, who lives about a block away, told the newspaper that the family moved to the area about seven or eight years ago from New York.

Hussain said Nessa, the grandmother, was visiting the family from Bangladesh. He said she was scheduled to return home last week but couldn't because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

