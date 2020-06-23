Six police killed in Mexico gun attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Six Mexican police officers were killed and another five wounded in a gun attack while they were carrying out security checks in the southern state of Guerrero, authorities said Monday.

Sunday's attack on the state police occurred in the town of Taxco as the police were carrying out unspecified security checks, Guerrero's state government said.

"Six elements of the state police lost their lives in these unfortunate events," said Roberto Alvarez Heredia, a state security spokesman told Milenio tv.

He said a search operation for the perpetrators was underway.

Guerrero state, home to the tourist resort of Acapulco, is one of the areas hardest hit by violence linked to Mexico's drug cartels.

In April, the body of murdered Mexican journalist Victor Fernando Alvarez was found in Acapulco a week after he was reported missing.

Organized crime has remained active in Mexico, despite confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Specialists and human rights defenders attribute the violence that the country suffers to a controversial military crackdown on organized crime launched in late 2006 by then President Felipe Calderon.

According to official data, since then there have been more than 287,000 murders in the country, though it is not clear how many cases are linked to organized crime.