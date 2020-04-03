Six Taliban militants have been killed and seven more injured during the Afghan forces' operation in the northern Kunduz province, the 217th Pamir Military Corps spokesman told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Six Taliban militants have been killed and seven more injured during the Afghan forces' operation in the northern Kunduz province, the 217th Pamir Military Corps spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

According to Abdul Hadi Jamal, the fight took place in the Qalay-I-Zal district.

"Last night, the militants wanted to attack the posts of the district, but the military there had already launched an operation against Taliban hideouts during which 6 militants were killed and 7 others injured," Jamal said, adding that no casualties were reported among Afghan forces and the civilian population.

The Taliban, which maintains a strong presence in the region, has not yet commented on the incident.