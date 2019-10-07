Sixteen Taliban Members Killed in Afghan District of Ghazni - Army

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Sixteen members of the Taliban movement were killed and four wounded in an operation in Deh-e-yak and Jaghato districts of Ghazni province, the 203rd 'Tandar' Corps of the Afghan National Army said in a statement.

"As a result of an operation in the relevant areas of Deh-e-Yak district of Ghazni province, 12 Taliban were killed and four others were injured, and in Jighato district, 4 Taliban were killed," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Ghazni governor's spokesman Arif Noori said in a statement sent to Sputnik that Afghan special forces launched an operation in the Khodokhel and Kamal Khel areas of Andar district in which six Taliban were killed.

The radical movement has been locked in conflict with the Afghan government for years. Throughout 2019, the Taliban held talks with the United States, but the attempts to hammer out a peaceful agreement, which would see foreign troops leave Afghanistan, have not been successful so far.