KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Sixty-five Taliban militants and three policemen were killed in fierce clashes in Afghanistan's southeastern province of Paktika, which lasted until Thursday morning, the provincial police spokesman said.

"Late last night, insurgents launched a massive attack on Wazi Khwa district, which drew a strong response from Afghan forces and clashes continued till morning.

Three policemen were killed and six others were wounded in the attack, and 65 insurgents were killed and 35 others were wounded in the retaliatory fire," Shah Mohammad Aryan said.

According to the official, the bodies of nine militants are still lying in the area. Weapons and ammunition have been seized by security forces.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident. Clashes continue in Afghanistan despite the recent start of direct talks in Qatar between Kabul and the radical movement.