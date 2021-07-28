UrduPoint.com
Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Receives 1st Shot Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Slovakia's Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Igor Matovic has received his first dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, national media reported on Tuesday.

The official said that he was feeling fine after the inoculation, the TA3 tv broadcaster reported.

The purchase of the Russian vaccine was initiated by Matovic earlier this year, during his tenure as the country's prime minister. The decision to obtain Sputnik V without the approval of the European regulator received massive backlash, which resulted in Matovic's resignation. The new cabinet, headed by Eduard Heger, was approved on April 1, with Matovic assuming the role of the deputy prime minister and the head of the finance ministry.

Slovakia received the first Sputnik V batch on March 1. Due to various delays, registration for vaccinations started on June 7.

