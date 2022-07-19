UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Looking For New Nuclear Fuel Suppliers To Replace Rosatom - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 12:40 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Slovakia intends to get rid of dependence on Russian nuclear fuel needed for Slovak nuclear power plants and is looking for new suppliers, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Monday.

"Slovakia would like to get rid of dependence on the supplies of Russian fuel for its nuclear power plants. The government has been negotiating this topic with possible new suppliers for several months now.

I do not know how long this will last, but we intend to complete this process," Heger said at a press conference, as quoted by Slovak newspaper Pravda.

According to Heger, the process of switching to another fuel for nuclear power plants usually takes from three to six years, but the current crisis requires some fast-tracking.

There are two nuclear power plants operating in Slovakia. Fuel for both plants is supplied by TVEL, which is part of the Russian state-owned nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

