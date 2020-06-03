Slovenia to Deploy 1,000 Officers on Border With Croatia Amid Fears of Migrant Influx

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Slovenian Interior Ministry intends to strengthen the border with Croatia by deploying 1,000 police officers in the area amid the fears of illegal migrants influx.

On May 31, the Slovenian authorities announced the end of the coronavirus epidemic in the country and allowed entry for EU and other countries citizens who had temporary or permanent registration in the republic.

"Until June 5, oversight of migrants and organizers of illegal border crossings is being strengthened at the border with Croatia.

Regular patrols will be assisted by about 1,000 more police officers with all available technical means," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Over the recent weeks, Slovenia registered the intensification of the so-called Balkan route used by migrants from the middle East and North Africa to make their way to the EU. The authorities said that the army would help reinforced police units to protect the country's southern border.