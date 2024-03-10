Small Plane Crashes In Indonesia's Kalimantan
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A small cargo plane went down in a deep forest in Indonesia's North Kalimantan province, an official said on Saturday evening.
The wreckage of the plane, which lost contact on Friday while flying above the province in central Indonesia, was found on Saturday, spokesman of National Search and Rescue Office Agus Basori said.
"The location where the wreckage was found has been known. The next step is an evacuation," he told Xinhua. "The rescue team would head to the location."
However, the spokesman could not ensure the condition of the pilot and engineer on board.
The plane departed from the airport in Tarakan town of the province and was supposed to land in Nunukan regency in the province, according to the office.
