Smog, fog forecast for parts of China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Smog and fog will blanket some parts of China over the next few days, reducing visibility and affecting travel, the country's top meteorological authority said on Sunday.

Parts of Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, and Hubei will be shrouded in light to moderate smog on Sunday, while some areas of the above-mentioned regions will even see thick haze, according to a statement issued by the National Meteorological Center.

The smoggy weather is expected to gradually weaken and dissipate from Nov. 3, the center said.

Heavy fog is forecast to hit parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, and Sichuan provinces over the next three days, reducing visibility to less than 200 meters, the center said, while advising drivers to turn on fog lights to ensure safety.