Open Menu

Smog, Fog Forecast For Parts Of China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Smog, fog forecast for parts of China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Smog and fog will blanket some parts of China over the next few days, reducing visibility and affecting travel, the country's top meteorological authority said on Sunday.

Parts of Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, and Hubei will be shrouded in light to moderate smog on Sunday, while some areas of the above-mentioned regions will even see thick haze, according to a statement issued by the National Meteorological Center.

The smoggy weather is expected to gradually weaken and dissipate from Nov. 3, the center said.

Heavy fog is forecast to hit parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, and Sichuan provinces over the next three days, reducing visibility to less than 200 meters, the center said, while advising drivers to turn on fog lights to ensure safety.

Related Topics

Weather China Jilin Tianjin Beijing Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

6 minutes ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

22 minutes ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

51 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

14 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

15 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

15 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

15 hours ago

More Stories From World