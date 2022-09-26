UrduPoint.com

Snowden Did Not Serve In Russian Army, Not Subject To Partial Mobilization - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Snowden Did Not Serve in Russian Army, Not Subject to Partial Mobilization - Lawyer

Former US intelligence contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden, who received Russian citizenship, did not serve in the Russian army, so he will not be called up for partial mobilization, Snowden's lawyer in Russia, Anatoly Kucherena, told Sputnik

"He did not serve in the Russian army, therefore, according to our current legislation, he does not fall into this category of citizens, which is now called up. You know that now they are calling up reservists who have served and have the appropriate specialty. And then he will act according to the law, as everything is provided for in Russian legislation," Kucherena said.

Snowden's wife will also soon apply for Russian citizenship, Kucherena added.

According to the lawyer, Snowden's daughter, who was born in Russia, received Russian citizenship by birth.

