Snowfall Happens In 13 Cities Of Coldsnap-Hit Brazil - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Snowfall Happens in 13 Cities of Coldsnap-Hit Brazil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) A historic wave of cold is passing through Brazil, bringing snowfall to the southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, the G1 news portal said.

On Wednesday it snowed in at least 13 cities, including Pelotas, Sao Francisco de Paula, Carlos Barbosa, with hail registered in some cities, according to the Brazilian news outlet. People took to the streets to have snowball fights and make snowmen.

Meteorologists forecast temperatures down to -10ºC (14°F), with record low temperatures likely to be registered in southeastern cities this Friday and Saturday.

In the southern state of Santa Catarina, thirty districts registered temperatures lower than -7ºC (19.4°F). Rio de Janeiro reported 4-meter (13-foot) waves.

The cold is expected to affect next year's coffee crop heavily, since the low temperatures have hit Brazil in the heart of its coffee belt. Cooxupe, the largest private coffee cooperative around the globe, sent technical specialists to assess the possible damages to coffee plantations.

