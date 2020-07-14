UrduPoint.com
Soldiers Sent To Patrol Migrant Quarantine Site In Italian Town - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Troops have been deployed to the Italian town of Amantea after locals protested against the community hosting coronavirus-infected migrants, the Guardian newspaper said Tuesday.

Thirteen Bangladeshi immigrants were moved to apartment buildings in the town in southern Calabria region after testing positive for the virus, prompting an angry outcry from residents.

The soldiers have been patrolling the buildings to make sure that no one leaves quarantine, according to the British outlet. The Italian authorities did not say whether the military had been tasked with protecting the migrants from the angry locals.

Calabria Governor Jole Santelli wrote on Facebook last weekend that 27 migrants had tested positive for COVID-19 after coming ashore in the port town of Roccella Ionica. She said her demands that they be quarantined offshore fell on deaf ears in Rome.

Italian state news agency ANSA said on Tuesday that the Interior Ministry had suggested isolating arriving migrants at military facilities. The 13 Bangladeshis will reportedly be moved to the Celio military hospital in Rome.

