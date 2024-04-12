Solid Profits At Banks As Execs Debate US Economic Risks
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2024 | 10:00 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Large American banks reported solid earnings Friday behind still-high interest rates while offering varying views on the likelihood the United States can avoid a near-term recession.
JPMorgan Chase reported higher profits, citing increased asset management and investment banking fees as well as the lift from lofty interest rates, while Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported dipping profits on higher costs.
Compared with a year ago, the banks have seen some uptick in write-offs for bad loans, reflecting the weaker profile of low-income consumers. However, bankers still point to a healthy American employment market and a lingering boost from pandemic-era government spending.
Officials such as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have pointed to the chance the US economy can achieve a "soft landing" -- shifting relatively painlessly from a period of high growth and elevated inflation to one of slower growth, while avoiding a recession.
While allowing that "many economic indicators continue to be favorable," JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon highlighted risks to the outlook, including geopolitical instability and the possible persistence of inflation.
"The market is probably too happy," Dimon said on a conference call with reporters. "I think the chance of bad outcomes is higher than other people think."
Dimon's comments echoed his tone in a shareholder letter this week in which he warned interest rates could go even higher. He emphasized that he is not predicting this but merely pointing it out as a possibility.
On Friday, Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason offered a somewhat more optimistic appraisal.
While noting that "there's a lot of risk out there," Mason characterized the global economy as generally "resilient," with consumers mostly healthy and inflation "moving in the direction that central banks want."
Mason sees a "soft landing" in the United States as "increasingly likely" and says Europe appears poised for modest growth after a period of stagnation.
The chief concern, along with geopolitical risk, "is still around inflation" and the question of when, and by how much, rates will fall, Mason said in a conference call with reporters.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Olympic women's triple jump champion Rojas is injured and out of Paris Games6 minutes ago
-
Scientists at Spain meeting sound alarm over ocean warming26 minutes ago
-
Homa matches DeChambeau for Masters lead as Tiger struggles26 minutes ago
-
Belgium probes Russian 'interference' in European Parliament56 minutes ago
-
'Constant death': Haiti aid workers brave bullets to help1 hour ago
-
Homa, Hojgaard charge at Masters as Tiger chases history1 hour ago
-
Sinner sets up Monte Carlo semi with two-time winner Tsitsipas2 hours ago
-
Over 60 members of Gaza family killed in separate Israeli strikes2 hours ago
-
Norway jails ex-biathlon boss three years for corruption2 hours ago
-
Bills to liberalise Polish abortion law pass first hurdle2 hours ago
-
Landmark Trump hush money criminal trial starts in New York Monday2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results -- 1st update2 hours ago